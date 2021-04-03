A STAFF nurse who has worked on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 has given an insight into life as a health worker during the pandemic.

Rob Dunn, a staff nurse on the Onology Ward at Gobowen Hospital, said working to fight against the virus is ‘not something you can get used to’ after 12 months passed since the first case in Shropshire.

With 20 years of experience as a staff nurse, Mr Dunn put his name forward to help on Ward 32, a Covid respiratory ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, ahead of the peak of cases and deaths at the start of 2021.

He was one of the several Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) staff members who volunteered to help at the hospital, and said the impact of the virus on patients is something you do not get used to seeing.

“We’ve not had a trial run at something like this, and it’s something you don’t get used to,” he said.

“When I went there in January, it was just before the peak. There was a lot of people dying on the news – I think it was up to about 1,800 people a day.

“So you knew whenever you’re going onto a Covid ward, you were going to get a lot of people who pass away and who can’t make it through.

“It’s really hard to see that on a daily basis.

“It’s often people from their own homes – they may be elderly people, but they were living normal, independent lives at home with their families.

“They then get Covid and are admitted to the ward and you can see them deteriorating. I don’t think you get used to that, but it’s something you manage to deal with and have to deal with in your own way.”

Despite difficulties, Mr Dunn and many other frontline workers have been able to remain positive with the help of each other.

He explained: “It has been challenging at times, but we’re still working so we’ve got to appreciate that.

“When you see people losing their jobs, businesses being closed and people being put on furlough, we don’t have that in the NHS.

“Because we’ve had to close certain wards and be redeployed, we have moved around different departments and worked with different staff, which you have to get used to.

“It all takes a bit of time, but once you’re there for a month or so, you soon get the hang of it.

“It’s positive from a nursing point of view. I’d say all nurses go into nursing to help patients, so if you can help them in any way, it’s satisfying.

“The staff will always help one another and will ask if people are ok if they seem distressed.”

Mr Dunn has returned to RJAH following his time at the Shrewsbury-based hospital, and insists staff from Gobowen Hospital have made a big difference during the fight against the virus.

He said: “I know the staff from RJAH made a big difference, certainly to the wards we went on, because they were so understaffed to start with.

“It was already a busy ward, and I certainly felt like we made a big difference to Ward 32.

“I think it has been very positive – certainly at the beginning you had the Clap for Carers on the Thursday nights.

“It was nice to get that positive feedback from the public.”