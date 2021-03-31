A PODCAST about the murder of a Cwmbran private detective who was killed more than 30 years ago has seen a huge rise in listeners after being mentioned on BBC hit show Line of Duty .

The true crime podcast Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder has seen an increase in listens of almost 150 per cent across all listening apps since Sunday, March 28.

The data was analysed by Acast, the leading global podcast hosting company.

The podcast - presented by Peter Jukes and Alastair Morgan, the older brother of Mr Morgan who was found dead in a pub car park in Sydenham after being killed with an axe in 1987 - was mentioned on the episode of series six of Line of Duty broadcast on Sunday, March 28.

The storyline revolves around the murder of a journalist, Gail Vella, who was allegedly looking into corruption in the Metropolitan Police and criminal gangs when she was killed. In one scene it is mentioned she had been listening to a podcast about Mr Morgan's murder - although it is not specifically identified as Untold - and had been planning on launching a similar show of her own.

Acast’s UK content director, Sam Shetabi, said: “Podcasts are so popular now that even the biggest TV show of the year include them as a major plot point. Working with over 25,000 of the world’s best podcasts at Acast, we know what makes a great story – and Untold is up there with the best.

“It’s testament to the show’s brilliance that a fictional character like Gail Vella would be so invested in it, and I’m so pleased that even more people are coming to discover the podcast boosted by its cameo.”

You can listen to the Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder podcast here: https://play.acast.com/s/untoldmurder