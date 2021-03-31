THE Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has launched a new online platform to support families through maternity and child health development – the first of its kind in Wales.

It is called ABBHealthierTogether and is a free site in partnership with local health professionals.

The self-care resource is available for both health professionals and the public in the health board’s area – which covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

It provides information on pregnancy care, child development and mental health advice for young people and is hoped to be the go-to place for parents and young people to find support, resources and guidance while understanding and navigating the key areas of childhood health.

Some of the resources include providing children’s health information for parents, resources to help early years staff including safeguarding, immunisation guidance and recommendations for attending nursery or school for children who are unwell.

MORE NEWS:

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board assistant divisional nurse for the family and therapies division, Susan Dinsdale, is the lead on ABBHealthierTogether. She said: “Children’s health, development and wellbeing is the foundation for our future and continues to be under threat by many different challenges.

“Healthier Together will be a small step towards empowering parents and young people with the confidence to improve self-care, where appropriate, through easy access to trustworthy health information or to access the right local support more easily.

“For health professionals it allows us to work together with families and young people to use the best available evidence jointly and access support across the NHS, local authority, education and voluntary sectors.”

The service has been developed with local clinicians at the heart of it and encompasses all aspects of the health board’s family services and ensures that everyone is accessing the same, consistent information whether that be a worried parent or a supportive GP.

It aims to improve patient safety and help ease worry over healthcare concerns and offer a new way to access the necessary care available.

For more information and to make use of the resources, visit https://abbhealthiertogether.cymru.nhs.uk/