A CASTLE in the Vale will re-open its gardens tomorrow, April 1.
With coronavirus restrictions in Wales being eased by Welsh Government Fonmon Castle estate and gardens will be able to open from Thursday, offering visitors outdoor exercise in a scenic environment.
The following areas will be open to visitors:
- The Woodland Walks
- The Trim Trail
- The Dinosaur Woods
- The Story Telling Trail
- The Regeneration Project
- The Wild Wigwam Walk with Roly Poly Castle
- The Bird Hides and Den Building Area
- The Prehistoric Plant Trail
- The Blue Bell Woods
- The Medieval Grange
- The Mad Hatter's Garden
- 350 acres of open meadows.
Due to the current restrictions people cannot go into the castle at the moment, but visitors – who have booked in advance – are welcome to wander the grounds. No dogs are allowed on site.
To ensure the safety of visitors, people must book online in advance and adhere to their attendance times. Arrival times have been staggered.
Other safety measures include:
- A one way system
- Social distancing in place throughout the site
- Additional handwashing areas
- Additional cleaning staff on site to monitor playgrounds and spaces.
People can book tickets for Fonmon Castle via fonmoncastle.digitickets.co.uk/tickets
Anybody wishing to transfer previously purchased but unredeemed tickets (Christmas or Halloween) can e-mail info@fonmoncastle.com or call 01446710206 between 9am and 3pm.