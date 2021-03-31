ALL non-essential retailers in Wales will be able to reopen from Monday, April 12, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

This is part of three changes to lockdown measures confirmed by the Welsh Government following the latest review of restrictions.

Also from April 12, students will return to face-to-face learning, and the rules will also be changed to allow travel into and out of Wales from the rest of the United Kingdom.

However, the Welsh Government stressed these changes will only take place if “public health conditions remaining favourable.”

READ MORE:

The news comes ahead of Thursday's Welsh Government press conference, where first minister Mark Drakeford will outline the plans in more detail, and give an update on what will be looked at the next review.

Following the review on April 22, the first minister is expected to announce outdoor hospitality and attractions will be able to reopen from April 26.

Further plans to restart organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people are expected to be announced for early May, along with the reopening of gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities for individual or one-to-one training, but not exercise classes.

Mr Drakeford is also expected to announce that, should conditions allow, Wales will fully move into alert level three by May 17.

According to the Welsh Government’s Coronavirus Control Plan, level three would see changes to the restrictions on weddings as well as use of community centres and bringing back extended households – meaning people would once again be able to meet up indoors.