A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LUCY JONES, 23, of Eveswell Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving on Chepstow Road with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DONNA MARIA VOKES, 55, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing PlayStation games to a value unknown from Argos at Mendalgief Retail Park between August 31, 2020 and March 3, 2021.

MORE NEWS:

NICOLA ROSE JONES, 34, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after she pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

She was ordered to pay her victim £50 compensation following her release from custody.

IEUAN THOMAS WOODYATT, aged 22, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted two counts of assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay his victims £100 compensation.

MATHEW DAVID PRICE, 37, of Central Street, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted having an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster – in public on Pontygwindy Road.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SULTAN ALMUHANNADI, 20, of Berkeley Avenue, Reading, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport at Junction 24 eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RASHENA BEGUM, 45, of Marlborough Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID PRICE, 40, of Greenwood Avenue, Ashvale, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELVIN JAMES TARLING, 53, of Pentwyn Terrace, Trinant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover in Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHANE THOMAS, 33, of Waunllwyn Crescent, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Trethomas, Caerphilly.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

IMRAN RIAZ, 36, of Glebe Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £308 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on Corporation Road.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DARREN LEONARD RAYNES, 46, of The Hawthorns, Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on the B4257 in Rhymney, Caerphilly.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.