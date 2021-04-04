THREE Vale of Glamorgan police officers have been given awards for their exceptional work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The three South Wales Police officers – PC Steve Powell, PC Jamie Williamson and Police Sergeant Samantha Johnson - were nominated by their colleagues for their efforts in supporting and protecting the Vale of Glamorgan community over the past year.
Chief Inspector Tony Williams – operational commander in the Vale of Glamorgan for the past four years – received a certificate of service but has now moved on to a position in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.
The certificates were presented by Andrew Howell, the High Sheriff of Glamorgan and MP Alun Cairns outside Barry Police Station in a short, socially distanced ceremony.
Mr Cairns said: “I have the greatest respect for the police at any time, but the last 12 months have been extremely difficult for everyone, notably local officers seeking to support the community and to retain order.
“Policing only works with the consent of the community and over the last year they have had to respond to individuals who ordinarily would-be law-abiding citizens, found themselves challenged by Covid regulations. I believe that they have managed to strike the right balance.”
Mr Howell added: “It was a pleasure to award and recognise these individuals for their magnificent work during these most difficult times. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.”