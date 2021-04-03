Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

This is Poppy from Bettws, enjoying the sunshine. The picture was sent in by Tony Davies

 

Gill Weaver shared this image of her son’s Royal Python who is called Monty

 

This is Alys who’s an Airedale Terrier in Matt Watkins' back garden in Pontypool

Here is Bruce enjoying a walk along the canal in Pontypool. Alana Wilson sent in the picture

Claire Louise Skinner shared this picture of her dog Kobi having fun in the trees at Tredegar