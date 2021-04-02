WITH coronavirus restrictions easing, many of us will be looking forward to getting out for some days out this weekend.

While the temperatures may not reach the highs of earlier in the week, the forecast looks set to remain dry, so why not get in touch with some nature?

We looked at some of top rated parks and trails around Newport and Gwent for some weekend inspiration.

These are the best places for Saturday or Sunday stroll (or Friday or Monday), according to your TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Newport Wetlands

Picture: Jennifer Griffiths

With a rating of 4.5 out of five, Newport Wetlands is one of the top rated locations around the city.

More than half of its 405 reviews give it an excellent rating, with another quarter rating it very good.

One visitor said: "We live locally and often visit the Wetlands for a walk with our 2 young boys.

"There are plenty of routes to try and the park is also part of the Coast Path. We usually take a bike for our eldest (three-years-old) as he prefers this to walking and the paths are wide enough for people to pass at a distance in most places."

2. Belle Vue Park

Picture: David Easton

With a similarly high rating to Newport Wetlands, Belle Vue Park is next on the list.

Of its 229 reviews, 130 people left an excellent review, including one visitor who described it as "Newport's best park".

They added: "Lovely well kept, nice location, band stand is beautiful.

"Lots of little areas of interest, the little bridge etc, definitely my favourite park in Newport."

3. Wentwood Forest

Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member, Catherine Mayo

Next on the list is Wentwood Forest, which also boasts a 4.5 rating out of five on TripAdvisor.

The "escape into nature" was highly rated by visitors, with 13 of the 20 reviews giving it an excellent rating.

One said: "Love coming here!

"If you’re looking for a nice and peaceful walk for a good few hours this place is great, loads of different foot paths to choose from with lovely scenery. Can’t recommend enough!"

4. Beechwood Park

Picture: Ian Agland

With 16 excellent ratings from 23 reviews, Beechwood Park also has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

And it is another park with a claim to be the "nicest park in Newport".

One visitor said: "Great park to go with children for fun and treasure hunt.

"There are many places for play and excitement. Highly recommended for all families."

5. Lliswerry Pond

Picture: Ben Archer

Next on the list is Lliswerry Pond, with a rating of 3.5 out of five.

One visitor said: "As a family with small children, it's always fun to come here in the afternoon to feed the ducks and spot the wildlife.

"It's a popular fishing spot for locals too."