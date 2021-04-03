DO YOU have an idea of what your dream home looks like?

This six bedroom home, located in Devauden, probably ticks a lot of those boxes.

Approached over a long drive through beautiful private woodland is this 'arts & craft' house.

The spacious accommodation is in 27 acres of woodland and gardens, with breathtaking views over the Vale of Usk.

Within the grounds is a substantial traditional coach house and stable block, now providing two excellent flats, stables, garaging and storage.

The house itself dates from 1902 and extends to almost 7,000sq.ft, including extensive cellarage.

It is listed for £3,500,000 with Fine & Country.

The agents say: "This fine country house dates from 1902 and is listed (Grade II*) as a superb example of an 'Arts & Crafts' house.

"Although updated for the best of modern living the house retains its original character with extensive panelling and exposed beams throughout.

"The terraced gardens, affording magnificent views over the Vale of Usk, are also listed as are the 'Tea House' and extensive Coach House, stable and garaging.

"The approach is over a very long drive through mature woodland leading into the glorious mature gardens surrounding the house.

"Within the gardens are a covered heated swimming pool, and tennis court."

Entrance to the home is through a small vestibule, into a panelled hallway with a featuring stained glass window.

Downstairs, there is a large study and dining room, as well as a large sitting room.

Both have bay windows with a view of the surrounding countryside, and both feature fireplaces.

A large drawing room is also found through the side hall, showing off the building's exposed roof timbers and with a huge fireplace.

READ MORE:

Continuing downstairs, the agent adds: "The extensive kitchen and domestic offices are on the opposite wing and provide excellent facilities including integrated appliances and oil fired Aga', and include a family sitting area and breakfast room.

"There is a utility, laundry room, fitted cloakroom and playroom/office.

"Upstairs are six bedrooms, including an outstanding master suite, guest suite and several bathrooms."

For more information about the property, on High Street, Devauden, contact the agents Fine & Country on 01633 927277.