This week it is the turn of Luke Thompson, who is 25 and a transport photographer.

Luke Thompson

How long have you lived in Newport?

Born in Newport so pretty much all my life.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

Where I live on the Alway estate there is the most amazing view of the Bristol Channel and on a clear day can pretty much see England but of course it's the people within the city who have a different story to tell everyday.

Favourite place for a takeaway?

For me this is very difficult as I choose so many takeaways but the one that stands out the most is Coriander because they make the most amazing curries going in my opinion.

Dragons or County?

Most easy question to answer and it has to be County purely because of all the giant killing cup runs in recent years. The most amazing thing the team has done to gain more tourism into Newport as well.

Best memory of your time living here?

When Newport beat Leicester in the FA Cup - a night to remember.

Newport County v Leicester City in teh FA Cup third round on January 6, 2019

To follow County is just amazing. Another memory I have is when the Nato Summit was on in Newport and meeting police officers from other forces from across the UK - that was just mind blowing.

Favourite Newport pub?

Llanwern Bull has to be my favourite because of its location not far from Newport Retail Park and the amazing food and drink there.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

The amount of shops and market stalls that have gone because it shows how Newport has declined over the years and shows no end to losing shops throughout the city. It really is sad as well just looking at the situation as it stands.

Favourite building in the city?

The Newport Centre because it really has that retro feeling about it and I love anything retro. I still remember the old downstairs part to the Kingsway in its heyday when you could go to the cafe downstairs (closest to leisure centre entrance which is now an entrance for Wilkos) and have a cup of tea and a cake.

The Newport Centre

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

Boswell's for me as its more homely and welcome, plus the staff are all friendly as well and that brightens me up a bit.

Where would you go for a special meal?

It would be the Llanwern Bull again as the food is amazing and staff always helpful.

Best place for a walk?

I tend to walk everywhere on set routes and my favourite route is up into the Christchurch area just for the view. Yes, it's a pain to get up the hill but it's well worth it.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

More shops and more job opportunities for local people to get out there and help others.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

Celtic Manor, Caerleon and Tredegar House. My reasons for these three are very simple - you can have a round of golf at the Celtic Manor, then travel to Caerleon to look more into the Romans from the past and you couldn't complete the visit without seeing Tredegar House could you?

Mark Hickinbottom captured the sunset over Caerleon Amphitheatre

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

County - purely because of their history. Just like a phoenix rising up from the ashes.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Beautiful. Amazing. Cracking.