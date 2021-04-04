IT'S Easter weekend and it's a time of year when we look at new beginnings and celebrate new life. So it made sense to ask our camera club members to share pictures which meant 'new' to them. Here are just 10 of them.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A new chapter in life. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones

New life in Blaenau Gwent. Picture: Suzanne Williams

A two-second-old bubble. Picture: Ross Owen

Start of a new day at the Grange University Hospital. Picture: Emma Stinton

A new best friend. Picture: Matt Jones

New life. Twmbarlwm. Picture: Paul Bartlett

Discovering new places at Allt-yr-yn, Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A new build in Commercial Street, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Looking forward to new beginnings. Picture: Katie Jayne

Natalie Annette Rowles visited the Folly at Pontypool for the first time