TOP Gear presenter Chris Harris has been spotted driving through Wales yesteday, Thursday, April 1.
The host of the popular BBC motoring show is rumoured to be getting up to more adrenaline-pumping adventures behind the wheel in the area.
He was spotted testing out a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition in Builth Wells and Llanidloes on Thursday morning.
The £109,725 sports car can do 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 189mph.
Harris bumped into fans of the show when he stopped off at Llanidloes' Co-op supermarket and for a coffee at the Texaco petrol station in Victoria Avenue.
Bradleys Peugeot Garage posted a photo of the automotive journalist in the petrol forecourt adding "visit this morning from Top Gear’s own Chris Harris! Filming locally!".
