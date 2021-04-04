A CRIMINAL jailed for child abduction is back behind bars after he robbed one teenage girl and harassed another.

Kyron Burgess threatened to “smash” one victim’s head in during the robbery which took place at the same time as a Black Lives Matter march through Newport.

He bombarded his other victim with nearly 2,500 phone calls in less than a month, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies said that complainant had been left feeling “stressed and anxious” as a result of being persistently hounded.

Referring to the robbery, he told the court: “He grabbed the victim and pushed her against a wall.

“A witness said they heard the defendant say to the girl, ‘If you don’t shut your mouth, I’m going to smash your head in.”

He then stole her bank card.

Burgess, 23, of Chepstow Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to robbery and harassment.

The offences took place in December 2020 and in the February of this year.

Mr Davies told the court how the defendant has 17 previous convictions for 35 offences, including violence, drugs and dishonesty.

Burgess had also served an 18-month prison term for child abduction.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “This was a very unsophisticated robbery.”

His barrister added how his client had admitted both offences and asked for him to be given the appropriate credit for his guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Bilal Siddique, told Burgess the fact he had committed these offences against children was "of great concern”.

He jailed the defendant for 21 months for the robbery and three months for the harassment offence.

The sentences will run consecutively, making a combined prison term of two years.

Burgess was ordered to pay a victim surcharge after his release from custody.

The two victims cannot be named because of legal reasons.