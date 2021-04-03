POLICE have welcomed the prison sentence handed out to a Gwent Valleys drug dealer who was caught trafficking cocaine.
Carl Fortune, 35, from Caerphilly, was jailed after he committed the offences earlier this year.
Eugene Egan, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant carried out the offences between January 1 and February 5.
Fortune, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.
The offences were committed in the Bargoed area.
The defendant was jailed for 42 months by Judge David Wynn Morgan who ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine seized by officers.
Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “We welcome the sentence imposed by the court and hope this deters others from this sort of criminality.
“We will continue to target those who are involved in drug supply and cause harm to our communities.
“If you’re concerned about drug supply in your area, please report it to us.”
