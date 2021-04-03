ALDI and Lidl have revealed a range of items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores this Bank Holiday Monday.
From baby products to power tools, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains on Monday, April 5, while enjoying an extra day off work.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are offering a range of baby and toddler products offered at discount prices.
These include:
This Hauck Sport Pushchair is a light, compact and innovative pushchair to make your daily life as a parent easier. Available at Aldi for £39.99.
The Mamia Cot Bed Spring Fibre Mattress will keep your little one comfy with this spring and fibre based cot bed mattress. Available online for £39.99.
Your little one will look adorable in their brand new Dinosaur Baby Bodysuit 3 Pack, available for just £3.99 in Aldi.
Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
If you are plannning on a bit of DIY there are is a range of power toold available in the middle of Lidl this week.
These include:
With an asjustable cutting depth and cutting angle this Parkside 20V Cordless Circular Saw – Bare Unit is sure to come in handy. Available in Lidle for £34.99.
The new and improved cordless combi hammer drill for up to 200% higher impact, 30% faster work progress, 100% longer running time and 10x longer motor life compared with our standard cordless rotary hammer. Available in Lidle for £59.99.
If you are planning on getting your garden ready for guests as lockdown restrictions ease, this Parkside 20V Cordless Chainsaw – Bare Unit will help clear out the dead wood. Available in Lidl for £49.99.
Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.
