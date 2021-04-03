ALDI and Lidl have revealed a range of items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores this Bank Holiday Monday.

From baby products to power tools, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains on Monday, April 5, while enjoying an extra day off work.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are offering a range of baby and toddler products offered at discount prices.

These include:

Hauck Sport Pushchair. (Aldi)

This Hauck Sport Pushchair is a light, compact and innovative pushchair to make your daily life as a parent easier. Available at Aldi for £39.99.

Mamia Cot Bed Spring Fibre Mattress. (Aldi)

The Mamia Cot Bed Spring Fibre Mattress will keep your little one comfy with this spring and fibre based cot bed mattress. Available online for £39.99.

Dinosaur Baby Bodysuit 3 Pack. (Aldi)

Your little one will look adorable in their brand new Dinosaur Baby Bodysuit 3 Pack, available for just £3.99 in Aldi.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

If you are plannning on a bit of DIY there are is a range of power toold available in the middle of Lidl this week.

These include:

Parkside 20V Cordless Circular Saw – Bare Unit. (Lidl)

With an asjustable cutting depth and cutting angle this Parkside 20V Cordless Circular Saw – Bare Unit is sure to come in handy. Available in Lidle for £34.99.

Parkside 20V Cordless Combi Hammer Drill – Bare Unit. (Lidl)

The new and improved cordless combi hammer drill for up to 200% higher impact, 30% faster work progress, 100% longer running time and 10x longer motor life compared with our standard cordless rotary hammer. Available in Lidle for £59.99.

Parkside 20V Cordless Chainsaw – Bare Unit. (Lidl)

If you are planning on getting your garden ready for guests as lockdown restrictions ease, this Parkside 20V Cordless Chainsaw – Bare Unit will help clear out the dead wood. Available in Lidl for £49.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.