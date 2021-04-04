GWENT’S neighbourhoods worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic have been revealed in the first annual death toll of the virus, by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Institute of Health Equity says the data generally shows people living in the poorest areas are more likely to die from the virus compared to those in the most affluent.

Crowded living conditions and low-paid jobs are among the factors, claim the Institute of Health Equity, which says lives could have been saved if better safety measures were imposed.

In the 12 months from March last year (up to this month), 401 people died from coronavirus in Caerphilly, 335 people died in Newport, 237 people died in Torfaen, 196 people died in Blaenau Gwent, and 185 people died in Monmouthshire.

Factors behind a larger number of deaths can include the number of care homes in a particular area.

Across Wales, 6,646 people lost their lives to the virus according to the ONS – 196 deaths per 100,000 people.

The figures are for recorded deaths where Covid-19 was registered as the main cause. The rate of deaths are age-standardised, which means they account for age and population size.

Here is a breakdown of those deaths for each area of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board more specifically.

Caerphilly

In the 12 months since March 2020, 401 people died due to coronavirus in Caerphilly borough – a rate of 235 per 100,000 people.

The peak month for deaths was January, when 99 deaths were recorded.

The neighbourhoods with the highest number of deaths:

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg – 35

Caerphilly South – 25

Hengoed and Maesycwmer – 25

Oakdale and Pen-twyn – 25

The neighbourhoods with the fewest number of deaths:

Machen – two

Aber Valley – seven

Risca East – seven

Newport

In the 12 months from March 2020, 335 people in Newport died due to Covid-19, at a rate of 246 per 100,000.

The peak month for deaths was April, when 95 deaths were recorded.

The neighbourhoods with the highest number of deaths:

Pill and Docks – 34

Rogerstone – 31

Marshfield – 23

Victoria and Somerton – 23

The neighbourhoods with the fewest number of deaths:

Shaftesbury and Crindai – seven

St Julians and Barnardtown – seven

Duffryn and Maesglas – eight

Torfaen

In Torfaen 237 deaths have been recorded – a rate of 242 per 100,000 people.

The peak month for deaths was December, when 63 deaths were recorded by the ONS.

The neighbourhoods with the highest number of deaths:

Pontypool – 27

Trefethin and Pen-y-garn – 27

Croesyceiliog – 26

The neighbourhoods with the fewest number of deaths:

Fairwater and Greenmeadow – eight

New Inn – eight

Hollybush and Henllys –12

Blaenau Gwent

In Blaenau Gwent 196 people died due to Covid-19, according to the ONS – at a rate of 291 per 100,000.

The peak month for deaths was December when 45 were recorded.

The neighbourhoods with the highest number of deaths:

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery – 34

Brynmawr – 26

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth – 25

Tredegar and Georgetown – 25

The neighbourhoods with the fewest number of deaths:

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm – 15

Rassau and Beaufort – 15

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed –16

Monmouthshire

In Monmouthshire 185 people died from the virus in the last 12 months, at a rate of 146 per 100,000 people.

The peak month for deaths was January, when 51 were recorded.

The neighbourhoods with the highest number of deaths:

Monmouth and Wyesham – 31

Chepstow North and Trellech – 30

Abergavenny South and Crucorney – 21

Chepstow South – 21

The neighbourhoods with the fewest number of deaths:

Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny – 7

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr – 9

Caldicot North and Caerwent –10

The most deprived areas across Wales had death rates related to Covid-19 almost double that of the most affluent parts – 299 per 100,000 compared to 159 over the 12-month period from March last year.

The Institute of Health Equity said those in deprived areas were more likely to be a key or low-paid economy worker, meaning they were less able to work from home and were at greater risk to infection.

It also said they were more likely to be living in crowded accommodation.

To see the data in more detail go to https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsduetocovid19bylocalareaanddeprivation.