YSGOL y Bedol teacher Donna Parry has ended her role as acting head, with the school welcoming a new headteacher after Easter.
Miss Parry, who was instrumental in removing the Garnant school from monitoring by Estyn, will return to her role as assistant headteacher and year two teacher.
Earlier this year the schools inspectorate for Wales confirmed that Ysgol y Bedol had made "sufficient progress" to be taken off the list of schools requiring review and there would be no further monitoring needed.
Miss Parry said the staff had worked "extremely hard" to work on the six recommendations given by Estyn.
Commenting on Donna Parry's role at the school a spokesperson said: “Miss Parry has led Ysgol y Bedol through a challenging but happy period, which has been very much appreciated throughout the school.”
On the last day of term, the mayor of Cwmamman, Tori Sparano, presented Miss Parry with a floral bouquet to thank her for her work within the community.