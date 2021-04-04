The Newport Centre has been the go-to place in the city for years when it comes to enjoying sports, especially with it's fun swimming pool. We've delved into our archives to bring you a selection of pictures of the centre down the years. What is your favourite memory of the city centre building?

Newport Leisure Centre

The Great Hall in Newport Leisure Centre

An old postcard of Newport Leisure Centre

The outside of Newport Leisure Centre in 1985

The squash courts in Newport Leisure Centre in 1989

Newport Leisure Centre in 1993

Newport Leisure Centre in 1994

The slide at Newport Leisure Centre