The Newport Centre has been the go-to place in the city for years when it comes to enjoying sports, especially with it's fun swimming pool. We've delved into our archives to bring you a selection of pictures of the centre down the years. What is your favourite memory of the city centre building?
Newport Leisure Centre
The Great Hall in Newport Leisure Centre
An old postcard of Newport Leisure Centre
The outside of Newport Leisure Centre in 1985
The squash courts in Newport Leisure Centre in 1989
Newport Leisure Centre in 1993
Newport Leisure Centre in 1994
The slide at Newport Leisure Centre