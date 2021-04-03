WITH Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films of late.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Disney+ has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming in April.
Here is the full list:
April 2
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
- Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
- Higglytown Heroes (S1)
- Higglytown Heroes (S2)
- The Island at the Top of the World
- Third Man on the Mountain
- The Last Ice
- Made in a Day (S1)
- Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- The Big Year
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Caravan of Courage
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
- Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
- Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 3
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 2
April 9
- Disney Future-Worm!
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
- Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
- Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
- Man of the House
- Mark Twain and Me
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Cesar Millan: The Real Story
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 4
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 3
April 16
- Treasure Buddies
- White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
- National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
- Primal Survivor (S5)
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- RIO
- Big Shot: Episode 1, Pilot
- Earth Moods: Premiere
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 4
April 22
- Secrets of the Whales
April 23
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
- Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
- Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (S4)
- Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- Being the Queen
- Baby’s Day Out
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Finale
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 5
- Big Shot: Episode 2
April 30
- Adventures in Wonderland
- Disney Ducktales (S3)
- Disney Junior Mira
- Oklahoma!
- Marvel Studios: Assembled
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 6
- Big Shot: Episode 3