A GWENT electrical engineering apprentice hopes to encourage more women into the trade after reaching the final of a nationwide competition.

Holly Overfield, 19, has earned a place in the final 10 of this year's Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition - one of only two finalists from Wales.

Miss Overfield, from Abertillery, applied for the competition during lockdown and her passion for encouraging more women into the trade helped her progress to the final.

READ MORE:

"This is a brilliant opportunity for me – I can’t quite believe I am through to the final," she said. "From the age of 15, I have been working my hardest to become the best I can be.

"It’s not always been easy being the only girl in class, but I still showed up pushed on with my level three and now HNC so I couldn’t be any prouder.

"I want to show anyone no matter how much is going on in your life you still can still achieve your dreams.

"I would love to be the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2021 and share my story of how I’ve gotten to where I am today."

Electrotechnical installations apprentice Kaiden Ashun, 21, from Cardiff, is the other Welsh finalist.

The final will be held on April 22 and 23. Each finalist will go through a virtual interview conducted by a panel of industry experts from the Federation of Master Builders, National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering.

Each finalist will also participate in a bespoke event from Google Digital Garage to upskill on digital marketing and social media strategy as well as writing for social media. There will also be a product session from Google Nest.

At the end of the two-day session, one apprentice will be awarded the title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2021. They will also take home £10,000 worth of tools, technology, and training to give them a kick-start to their career in the trade.

Simon Jackson, Screwfix customer and digital director, said: “We’ve had a record number of entries this year from such a talented group of future tradespeople.

"Apprenticeships are vital to the trade and invaluable to the UK economy and it certainly looks like we are in safe hands with the standard of the applications we’ve seen this year."

To find out more on the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition, or to get advice about a career in the trade, visit screwfix.com/sfta