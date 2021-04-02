THE A466 Wye Valley road in Monmouthshire has been closed due to a crash.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the A466 St Arvans. A closure is in place in both directions from St Arvans roundabout to Tintern.

Gwent Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and find a safe alternative route for their journey.

MORE NEWS:

Monmouthshire County Council confirmed that preparations for important safety work on the A466 between St Arvans and Tintern began this week, with the road closure expected to start from Tuesday, April 6.