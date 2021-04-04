THERE will be no coronavirus figures published by Public Health Wales (PHW) today.
The organisation has published figures showing the latest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus and people who have died, as well as the number of tests which have been carried out, with the disease on a daily basis since the start of the pandemic last March.
However, over the Easter weekend, the dashboard will not be updated today, Easter Sunday. To account for this, the updates reported on Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6, will include 48 hours of data.
There were also no figures released on Good Friday.
The vaccination programme continues, and in Wales by the end of Wednesday, March 31, 1,443,885 people had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, a daily increase of just over 16,600.
More than 11,600 people had their second dose, taking the total in Wales to 449,538.