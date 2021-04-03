A GROUP of creative designers in Magor with Undy have come up trumps again this Easter, treating us to more knitted seasonal fun.

The brilliant yarn creations – this month carrying a nursery rhyme theme – at Magor Square and at Station Road in Rogiet, are the work of Janet Fowler and her group of creators at Crafty Together.

The group, started by Mrs Fowler in January last year not long after she moved to the area, has been a major positive during a tough year.

Janet Fowler

“I’ve only lived in the area a year and I wanted to join a group where I could have a chat and meet new people,” explained Mrs Fowler.

“I realised there wasn’t one, and decided I could try and make one.

“I was a little nervous at the first meeting in January, but I was shocked when more than 50 people turned up. They just kept coming.

The postbox hats

Magor Square decorated for Easter

Magor Square decorated for Easter

“It was lovely. We met up every Tuesday at Rogiet Church Hall for six weeks, and then the pandemic came.”

As the pandemic lingered on and the devastating impact of the virus became apparent, Mrs Fowler says the group decided to use what they’d created to bring some joy to the community.

The group has worked tirelessly over the last few months to mark special occasions with knitted décor, dressing the area to recognise VJ Day, Remembrance Day, and Christmas among other events.

This Easter Magor Square and Station Road is home to Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, Little Miss Muffett, Little Red Riding Hood, and Little Bo Peep. The nursery rhyme characters were added into the theme to tie in with the Scarecrow Trail – a separate community initiative currently run by another Magor group to raise money for local schools.

READ MORE:

Magor Square decorated for Easter

The bollard covers take 30 hours to make (each)

The bollard covers take 30 hours to make (each)

As well as the characters, the group have also created postbox hats.

The work is no mean feat by any stretch – with the bollard covers taking around 30 hours each to create.

Mrs Fowler said: “Putting the displays out can be hard work but we have a lot of fun, even when it’s raining or very cold, as is often the case.

“People walking past often come to us and have a chat. The reaction we’ve had since we started has been really lovely.

The postbox hats

“We have all missed social interactions over the last year. I’d like to think our displays have not only helped the group members to get through the pandemic, but have also cheered up the wider community.

“It’s helped us too. Many of the members are older and I think it’s helped many of us to stay connected. I haven’t seen my family properly for a year. It’s important for us to feel we’ve done our bit, and we really appreciate the love we’ve had for it.”

The group, which has just received grant funding from Monmouthshire Housing Association to better their resources, is hoping to expand as lockdown eases, and they can’t wait to meet up again.

The postbox hats

Magor Square decorated for Easter

This year's decorations have carried a nursery rhyme theme

“We look forward to creating better and brighter displays in the future," Mrs Fowler added. "When we are eventually able to have group meetings in real life, we will celebrate our achievements so far – hopefully by sharing scrap books and holding an open day.

“We’ll then get down to planning further yarn bombing displays.”