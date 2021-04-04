A MOTHER gouged, punched and kicked a fellow mum during a “terrifying” attack in front of horrified parents picking up their children from a primary school.

Nadine Davies, 27, wept as she was led to the cells after being jailed for the shocking assault on Michelle Jones in Newport.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the victim’s daughter was screaming during the “appalling” incident.

Davies dished out the violence when she and the complainant were collecting their children from the Newport school at 3pm on November 20, 2019.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said: “The defendant attacked the victim who fell backwards, banging her head on the floor.

“She got on top of the complainant who was punched to her forehead and right eye, and there were attempts to gouge her in both eyes with fingers.

“The victim also felt kicks to the ribs. She was defenceless on the floor.

“She could hear her daughter screaming.”

Mr Pinnell told the court there had been a confrontation between Davies and Miss Jones earlier that day when they had dropped their children off at the school in the morning.

There was hostility between the two and they were connected by being in relationships with two brothers.

Miss Jones was left with a black eye which closed as well as bruising and scratch marks.

Mother-of-two Davies, of Walton Close, Newport, admitted causing actual bodily harm.

Martha Smith-Higgins, mitigating, said her client was a woman of previous good character with no convictions, cautions or reprimands recorded against her.

Her barrister told the court: “The defendant has expressed genuine remorse.

“Custody would have a devastating impact, not just on her, but her two children.

“This offence was very much out of character and she does have a different side to her.

“There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Recorder Bilal Siddique said: “You set upon your victim. She fell back on to the floor and you got on top of her.

“You pinned her down and you punched her to the face.

“She felt as if someone was trying to gouge her eyes out.”

The judge added: “This was a very public incident at a school at 3pm when parents were collecting their children from school.

“It was a shocking and appalling incident. It should have been a safe place for parents and children. It must have been terrifying incident.

“You accepted you might have put your fingers in the eyes of your victim.

“There was also a significant degree of premeditation.”

Recorder Siddique also said: “You made attempts in your pre-sentence report to justify your actions.

“In your interview with the police, you blamed Miss Jones and told officers you were acting in self-defence.

“You said she had tried to hit you with her car earlier that day.”

He jailed Davies for 22 weeks and ordered her to pay Miss Jones £300 in compensation following her release from prison.

Mr Pinnell said two women with the defendant during her attack were arrested on suspicion of causing violent disorder but no charges were brought against them.