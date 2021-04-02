AS WALES prepares to ease lockdown restrictions for non-essential shops on April 12, we asked our readers what shop they will be heading to first to do some long-awaited retail therapy.

Here's what they chose:

Primark

One of the more obvious answers was of course, Primark - everyone's affordable favourite.

The stores – which includes one Cardiff’s St David’s Centre, one on Newport’s Commercial Street, and one in Cwmbran Shopping Centre – are set to re-open on Monday April 12.

One commenter said: "Every female in Wales will be going to Primark."

Debenhams

Another reader favourite was Debenhams. Most expected the Friars Walk store would simply not re-open once lockdown was over - but now it has been announced shoppers will have one last chance to pick up some bargains before it closes its doors for good.

One commenter said they were going "for the sale, obviously."

La Belle Femme

Located in Llanarth Street, this Newport independent shop has an elegant range of ladies’ clothes and accessories, including stock from the fashion capitals of continental Europe.

River Island

There are two stores in Newport - in Friars Walk and over Spytty Retail Park - so shoppers will have two locations to choose from for their spot of retail therapy.

Last year the high street fashion retailer was set to axe 350 jobs as part of a major store management shake-up.

JD Sport

Last year the sportswear chain, which has two shops in Newport, warned that their profits have been affected by weak footfall during the coronavirus lockdown.

The company said that cost rises, caused by an increase of online sales, weighed down on half-year profits.