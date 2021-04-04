DECIDING on what to name your child can be one of the toughest decisions new parents are likely to face.

Unless a family rule is to name a child after a family member then there is a plethora of names out there and it can be difficult to decide on the perfect name for your child.

From traditional names to the more unusual there are always new names coming to light to make your decision that little bit harder.

If like many other new parents, you are struggling to decide on a name, you may want to look to movies.

Some movie characters are so iconic that their names are passed on to the children of fans, but what are the most popular blockbuster baby names?

From Disney to Marvel, poundtoy.com has taken a look at 2000-2019 UK and US data to find out, focusing on the names of some of the most legendary characters to ever grace the big screen.

Here is a breakdown of the most popular movie-inspired baby names.

Top 10 most popular blockbuster names for girls

The most popular baby girl movie names. (poundtoy)

Out of the top 10 girls names, six are classic Disney princesses, or seven if we count Star Wars’ own princess Leia!

Jasmine - 132,633 girls Aurora - 45,764 girls Ariel - 36,393 girls Amélie - 22,216 girls Tiana - 15,775 girls Elsa - 11,923 girls Leia - 10,979 girls Precious - 8,245 girls Belle - 5,794 girls Coraline - 4,367 girls

Top 10 most popular movie-inspired names for boys

The most popular baby boy movie names. (poundtoy)

The boys kick off their top names with the hero of the 2000 blockbuster, Gladiator, with the name Maximus belonging to 31,131 boys.

The rest of the top 10 features some absolutely iconic characters such as Ace Ventura and Atticus Finch.