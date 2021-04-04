A POPULAR vets in Barry has moved to a new base.

Barry Veterinary Centre, a veterinary practice which has served pet owners in Barry since the 1940s, has relocated from its existing branch to a new, state-of-the-art small animal veterinary centre off the Cardiff Road in Barry.

In 2019, a planning application was submitted to transform the former Briscombe Cleaning Services site on Cardiff Road into three new units, now known as Briscombe Retail Park.

With Greggs opening the first unit in October 2020, Barry Veterinary Centre – formerly known as Barry and Boverton Vets – obtained the other two units and transformed them into the state-of-the-art small animal veterinary centre.

The added space means Barry Veterinary Centre now offers separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, an extra consulting room to allow for more appointments, two separate operating theatres and a car park to improve access for customers.

Clinical director, Jose Ferreira, said: “Watching this building take shape as a brand-new veterinary practice with all the facilities we need for our patients, their owners and our staff has been special.

“We have invested heavily in a client-oriented conversion and are delighted to now have a superior, state of the art veterinary practice in Barry.

“The reception area is spacious and inviting, the consult rooms are well equipped, and the new cat ward will create a less stressful environment for feline patients.”

For more information about Barry Veterinary Centre visit their website www.barryveterinarycentre.co.uk