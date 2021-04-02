FOLLOWING the St Kingsmark Chepstow by-election for Monmouthshire County Council, Conservative councillor Christopher Edwards has been elected.

Cllr Edwards takes on the roll following the passing of predecessor Cllr David Dovey, who served the ward for 12 years.

Cllr Edwards received 439 votes, Jenni Brews of the Welsh Liberal Democrats received 230 votes, and Tom Kirton of Labour received 119 votes.

Speaking after his election, Cllr Edwards said: “It is an huge honour and privilege to have been elected by the residents of St Kingsmark, Chepstow as their new County Councillor on Monmouthshire County Council, following the by-election that was called after the sad passing of our dear friend and community champion David Dovey.

“Residents need someone fighting their corner in County Hall, and they can count on me to defend their interests and to be a strong advocate for St Kingsmark and Chepstow.

“Although there is only one year before the Welsh local elections in May 2022, I am very much looking forward to following up on our local six-point plan for the area outlined during this by-election, and carrying out a complete residents’ survey for the entire ward as soon as it is safe to do so under local Coronavirus guidance and restrictions.

“This will be a further opportunity for residents to raise issues that matter to them and their family.

“It’s my job to listen to local people, act on their concerns and earn their trust.”

Tributes poured in from across the political divide when Cllr Dovey died in January.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox said Cllr Dovey was “a true friend and gentleman”.

“He always had that smile and that glint in his eye,” he said.

“Always courteous, genuinely concerned and caring for people. Always asking how they were and how their families were.

“David always had time for everyone.”

Labour group leader, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni paid tribute to Cllr Dovey’s work as a ward councillor, saying that he “stood up for Chepstow”, even if it meant going against his political group.

Cllr Jo Watkins, the council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, said she was grateful to Cllr Dovey for his advice when she was a new councillor and that he had “a vast depth of knowledge”.

“He was a true gentleman, he was always unfailingly courteous,” she said.

Residents of St Kingsmark can now contact Cllr Edwards on 07712 376398 or by email Chris4Chepstow@gmail.com.