MASSIVE crowds gathered in Cardiff Bay on Good Friday with no respect for Covid restrictions, with some passers-by suggesting the crowd sang songs in opposition to the Welsh Government rules.
Hundreds were photographed this evening crowded outside the Welsh Parliament and the Pierhead Building.
Outside the Senedd at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/k79mtjHubj— Mark Hutchings (@markhutchings1) April 2, 2021
Cardiff Bay right now...— Gareth Morgan (@DrHoofBall) April 2, 2021
This is what you get when nothing is open
If pub gardens were open these ppl would all b sat on tables of 4, supervised not to mix and wearing masks when moving around
Instead they get this pic.twitter.com/90W3eBtTHk
Videos posted on Twitter show people singing and dancing, with some saying the gathering is akin to a rave.
READ MORE:
- Newport restaurant announces closure due to Covid
- Newport girl had cancer while doctors thought she was stressed
BBC Radio Five Live reporter Mark Hutchings said "police were keeping a low profile at the side of the Senedd" when he passed at 8pm, adding: "Hundreds of people gathered. Calm, if noisy, at the time, though no social distancing. I imagine there’ll be a bit to clear up in the morning."
On Tuesday police officers were injured after gatherings in Cardiff Bay and a knife was found as missiles were thrown.
I just don’t understand the mentality & where are the Police (busy catching somebody doing 5mph over the speed limit I expect) @MarkDrakeford @fmwales Do the Government have anything to say ? pic.twitter.com/ykoDKNwxd3— Goytre AFC Unofficial (@stmsportsafc) April 2, 2021
“Cardiff Bay” in the top 20 trends in the UK right now because of these scenes outside the Senedd.— Matt (@matt_lissack) April 2, 2021
Cringing so hard for the rest of us right now. pic.twitter.com/jCH1vxqtxO
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said those involved were "selfish idiots".
The Vale of Glamorgan Council also said visitors had piled into their resorts over the weekend, with many littering and showing general rudeness. It led to the council asking those people to stay at home this Easter weekend.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment