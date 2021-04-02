MASSIVE crowds gathered in Cardiff Bay on Good Friday with no respect for Covid restrictions, with some passers-by suggesting the crowd sang songs in opposition to the Welsh Government rules.

Hundreds were photographed this evening crowded outside the Welsh Parliament and the Pierhead Building.

Videos posted on Twitter show people singing and dancing, with some saying the gathering is akin to a rave.

BBC Radio Five Live reporter Mark Hutchings said "police were keeping a low profile at the side of the Senedd" when he passed at 8pm, adding: "Hundreds of people gathered. Calm, if noisy, at the time, though no social distancing. I imagine there’ll be a bit to clear up in the morning."

On Tuesday police officers were injured after gatherings in Cardiff Bay and a knife was found as missiles were thrown.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said those involved were "selfish idiots".

The Vale of Glamorgan Council also said visitors had piled into their resorts over the weekend, with many littering and showing general rudeness. It led to the council asking those people to stay at home this Easter weekend.