POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a biker died in a road crash in Gwent this morning.
The collision, involving a motorcyclist and a van, took place on the A466 near Tintern at around 11.30am.
The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
READ MORE
- Locked Up: Young drug dealers and cannabis farmer behind bars
- Thief emptied fruit machines at city amusement arcade in 'sophisticated’ scam
- Killers jailed for nearly 120 years over teenager's brutal drugs war slaying
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, to get in contact.
“Any motorists who may have any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision is also asked to come forward. “ The road was closed for investigation work but re-opened at around 5.30pm.
Anybody with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2100113870.
You can also contact the force via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.