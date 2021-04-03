A DRIVER and passenger have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting offences after crashing their car in front of police.
Gwent Police arrested the pair after they reversed a car into a wall in front of officers.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Caerphilly Borough officers tweeted: "A driver in Rhymney thought they were having a bad night last night when they reversed their car into a wall in front of officers.
"It got even worse for them when the driver and their passenger were arrested for shop lifting offences."
