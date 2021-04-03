One area of Gwent has recorded zero new coronavirus cases in the latest Public Health Wales release.

The figures cover the 24 hours up to 9am on April 1 and shows just 11 new coronavirus cases across Gwent.

There were no cases reported in Blaenau Gwent during that period of time.

Two new cases were recorded in Torfaen and also in Monmouthshire, there were three new cases in Newport, and four in Caerphilly.

Across Wales, only three authorities recorded ten or more cases; Cardiff (13), Gwynedd (11), and Swansea (10).

There were 95 new cases reported across the country, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 209,627.

Two new coronavirus related deaths were also reported in the 24 hours up to 9am on April 1.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 13

Gwynedd - 11

Swansea - 10

Rhondda Cynon Taf - eight

Wrexham - eight

Flintshire - six

Caerphilly - four

Merthyr Tydfil - four

Pembrokeshire - four

Powys - four

Newport - three

Denbighshire - three

Carmarthenshire - three

Torfaen - two

Monmouthshire - two

Ceredigion - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Conwy - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Blaenau Gwent - zero

Anglesey - zero

Bridgend - zero

Residents outside of Wales - three

Unknown Location - one

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.