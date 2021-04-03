One area of Gwent has recorded zero new coronavirus cases in the latest Public Health Wales release.
The figures cover the 24 hours up to 9am on April 1 and shows just 11 new coronavirus cases across Gwent.
There were no cases reported in Blaenau Gwent during that period of time.
Two new cases were recorded in Torfaen and also in Monmouthshire, there were three new cases in Newport, and four in Caerphilly.
Across Wales, only three authorities recorded ten or more cases; Cardiff (13), Gwynedd (11), and Swansea (10).
There were 95 new cases reported across the country, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 209,627.
Two new coronavirus related deaths were also reported in the 24 hours up to 9am on April 1.
The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:
- Cardiff - 13
- Gwynedd - 11
- Swansea - 10
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - eight
- Wrexham - eight
- Flintshire - six
- Caerphilly - four
- Merthyr Tydfil - four
- Pembrokeshire - four
- Powys - four
- Newport - three
- Denbighshire - three
- Carmarthenshire - three
- Torfaen - two
- Monmouthshire - two
- Ceredigion - two
- Neath Port Talbot - two
- Conwy - one
- Vale of Glamorgan - one
- Blaenau Gwent - zero
- Anglesey - zero
- Bridgend - zero
- Residents outside of Wales - three
- Unknown Location - one
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
