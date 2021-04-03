FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has spoken of a "cause for optimism" in Wales in his Easter message.
Addressing the coronavirus pandemic Mr Drakeford pointed to low coronavirus rates and vaccination highs being a sign of hope.
In his Easter message, the first minister said: “I send my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Easter and to those across Wales who are reflecting on how our lives have changed.
“These past twelve months have been full of emotional and trying moments for us all. Many will feel the loss of loved ones more deeply during this time. Be kind to yourselves.
“As the long nights of winter have given way to the spring, we have cause for optimism here in Wales.
"Coronavirus rates remain low, our vaccination programme continues to reach new highs, and we are carefully easing restrictions that have been needed to keep Wales safe.
“As we move forward, we are united in our hopes for the future, and resolute that the sacrifices we have all made together will secure the fairer, more outward looking nation we strive to be.
"May you all have a restful and peaceful Easter.”