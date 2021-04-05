THESE five men and one woman were recently jailed for offences like drug dealing, burglary, dangerous driving and affray.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Ross Appleby

Drug dealer Ross Appleby tried to escape the long arm of the law by driving at 85mph through a residential area during a dramatic car chase.

Ross Appleby, 22, was caught by police as he was trafficking a cargo of cannabis in Newport.

He was jailed for 28 months after he pleaded guilty to offering to supply crack cocaine and cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Samantha Price

Heroin dealer Samantha Price was caught after she sent out text bombs offering drugs for sale.

The defendant, from Caerphilly, was jailed for two years in 2011 for possession of heroin with intent to supply.

She was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug in December 2019.

READ MORE: Gwent Valleys drug dealer jailed for trafficking cocaine

Michael Griffin

Burglar Michael Griffin broke into his neighbour’s home and tooted his car horn at him as he drove off while stealing it.

He terrified the man in his 60s who found him sitting on the sofa of his flat during the early hours of the morning.

Griffin, 29, of Hector Avenue, Llanhilleth, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one of aggravated vehicle taking and was jailed for 18 months.

MORE NEWS: Motorbike rider dies in road crash – police appeal for witnesses

Liam Chapman

Drug dealer Liam Chapman advertised high quality cocaine for sale “all day, all night and all weekend”.

The 21-year-old, from Pontllanfraith, was involved in trafficking coke between 2018 and 2021.

Chapman was jailed for two years and nine months and is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in June.

READ MORE: Thief emptied fruit machines at city amusement arcade in 'sophisticated’ scam

Daniel Williams

A motorist who tried to trick the police and lie his way out of picking up a minor driving conviction was jailed.

Daniel Williams was locked up after giving false information when he ran a red light in a Volkswagen Golf in the Malpas area of Newport.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

The defendant was locked up for an additional 28 days on top of a three-year jail sentence he received for drug trafficking in November.

Damien Luce

A career criminal is back behind bars after he admitted dangerous driving and affray following his release from prison on licence.

Damien Luce, 23, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and affray.