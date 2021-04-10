Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Vicky Tot Smith sent in this picture of Ronnie, from Newport, who likes to sleep

Mika and Martini enjoying time at Talywain. Picture shared by Richard Johnstone

Lucy Lou just chilling in Newport. Abbie Grace Moore sent in the picture

JJ loving the muddy puddles in Tredegar. Picture shared by Justine Jarvis

Mango the leopard gecko poking his tongue out in Pontypool. Picture sent in by Nicole Turner