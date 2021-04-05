Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Brady Cole Garin Price was born on March 19, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 11oz. He is the first child of Paige Carr and Conor Price, of Ty Canol, Cwmbran.
Nikolai Llewelyn Zac Sidorenko arrived on March 25, 2021 at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7lb. Mum and dad are Nikolai Sidorenko and Hermione Thomas, of Caerleon, and his big brother is Alexander (six).
Welcome to George Gleed, who was born on February 9, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. George's parents are Sadie Williams and Leon Gleed, of Newport, and his big sister is Emilee (two).