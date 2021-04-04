A THIEF got a taste of canine justice after being tracked down by a police dog following a theft from an animal charity.
Police Dog Jax was on hand after reports of a burglary.
He was able to track down the suspect to their hope address, finding their shoes on route.
The suspect was later arrested by South Wales Police officers.
The incident took place at Friends of Animals Wales in Pontypridd.
They tweeted: "Thank you much PD Jax for your assistance earlier.
"We are pretty upset that someone has smashed our charity shop window and stolen items used to raise funds for lots of less fortunate animals."
A spokesman for South Wales Police's dog section tweeted: "PD Jax was on hand (or paws!) for reports of a burglary in the Pontypridd area.
"PD Jax tracked the suspect to their home address, finding their shoes on route.
"They were later arrested by colleagues."
