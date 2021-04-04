A NURSE who killed a devoted grandfather in a head-on crash after taking strong painkillers has been struck off.

Cerys Price, 29, took the Tramadol drug bought on holiday in Mexico before veering onto the wrong side of the road on the A467 in Newport between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout.

The "drugged up" trainee nurse ploughed head-on into Robert Dean, 65, on his way to his granddaughter's fourth birthday party on July 15, 2016.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing was told Mr Dean, of Cwmcarn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Price, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, was later found to have "lethal" levels of Tramadol in her system following the crash in July 2016.

She was jailed for five years at Cardiff Crown Court in February last year after being found guilty of death by dangerous driving.

Mr Dean's daughter, Katherine Harris, told the trial that her family was "devastated" by his death.

She said: "We received the devastating news that dad had been killed while in the front garden with my children.

"We all punished and blamed ourselves for dad being there at that moment.

“Seconds either way was all that was needed. I found myself questioning why my daughter was born on that day."

Price has now been struck off the register after the panel found her unfit to practise due to her conviction.

The panel said: "Miss Price's actions and convictions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register.

"The panel was of the view that the circumstances of this particular are such that to allow her to continue practising as a nurse would undermine public confidence in the profession and in the NMC as a regulatory body."

In a statement, Price said she "sincerely apologises" for her "reckless behaviour" that led to the car accident.

Her mother also sent a letter to the hearing which spoke of her daughter's remorse and the impact the incident has had on her.