TRIBUTES have been paid to a “caring and nurturing” teacher from Abergavenny.

Giovanna Cavalli, who taught in Cwmbran for her whole career, died on March 21, aged 56, following a battle with cancer.

Her husband, Paul, said she was always outdoors and treated each of her pupils like they a member of her family.

READ MORE:

“She had a very good sense of humour,” said her daughter Fran. “She always liked to have a laugh about things.

“She was very caring and nurturing. She was a ‘mother hen’ type.

“She was very adventurous. Everything was outdoors and very hands-on.

“On a bank holiday, she would be like ‘Let’s go out and get the bikes out’. Any time there was any good weather, she would say ‘Let’s go out’.

“It was all about going out and spending time together. You wouldn’t think much of it at the time, but looking back it was really special.”

Giovanna Cavalli was described by her family as being always outdoors. Picture: Family photo

Mr and Mrs Cavalli met while visiting Bardi in northern Italy in 1989, and married in 1993. The couple had two children, Alessandro and Francesca.

“She was always outdoors. She appreciated what we had around us,” said Mr Cavalli.

“She brought that sense back to our family with our trips back to Italy.

“She would install a thing where as long as you did your best, there was always something you could draw from it.

“Everyone has their own talent, and for her it was about nurturing that.

“She treated her pupils as part of her family. That’s the enduring memory I have got.”

Giovanna Cavalli led St David's RC Primary and Nursery School to many successes at the annual Catholic Athletic competition at Leckwith Stadium. Picture: Family photo

Mrs Cavalli taught at St David’s RC Primary and Nursery School in Cwmbran for 33 years, during which, she was influential in the school’s successes at the Catholic Athletic Competition in Cardiff.

Joanne Weightman, the school’s headteacher, said: “Mrs Cavalli was an integral part of our school community for 33 years; her career began at St. David’s when she first qualified as a teacher in 1987.

“Throughout her career Mrs Cavalli taught several generations of our families.

“Mrs Cavalli had a passion for the outdoors, physical activities and sports; she was instrumental in leading our school to many successes at the annual Catholic Athletic competition at Leckwith stadium.

“After discussions with the family we will be creating a dedicated memorial to Mrs Cavalli in our peace garden at some point over the Summer term; the peace garden is a special place that Mrs Cavalli was involved in creating in our school.

“A small memorial service will be held for the family and staff so that we can commemorate Giovanna’s life and service to the children of St. David’s.”

A page has been set up online - at giovannacavallifulgoni.muchloved.com - for those who knew Mrs Cavalli to leave their memories or tributes.

Mrs Cavalli’s funeral is being held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that any donations are made to either the Royal Marsden charity or St David’s Hospice Care, both of which meant a lot to her.