A HAVERFORDWEST former Olympic squad boxer has denied two counts of assaulting a woman.
Rennie Dean Edwards, aged 53, of Slade Park, was accused of assaulting a woman between Sunday, February 14, and Tuesday, February 16.
Edwards had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, February 17.
Edwards was also accused of assaulting a woman between Monday, February 15 and Wednesday, February 17.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, March 30.
Edwards was remanded in custody until his court appearance set for Wednesday, April 7, at Haverfordwest Magistrates.
