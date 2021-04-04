TWO major UK supermarkets have issued a product recall over safety concerns.

Asda have recalled packs of their own brand chicken chargrills due to salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said this to customers: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

The recall concerns Asda 2 Original Chicken Chargrills with a best before of September 5, 2022.

Morrisons have also issued a recall for one of their cereal products which contains pieces of plastic.

Morrisons is recalling Morrisons Choco Crackles because some packs have been found to contain pieces of plastic.

The affected packs have a best before of November 2021.

The FSA again say: "If you have bought any of the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.