AS LOCKDOWN restriction begin to ease and having enjoyed more chocolate over Easter Bank Holiday, many Brits will be thinking about getting back into a fitness regime.

After a year of lockdown restrictions, it can be hard to find the motivation to get up, put your workout gear on and start an exercise, no matter how small.

With so many of us in the same boat, pain therapy experts at BioFreeze have compiles a list of tips and tricks to help you ease yourself back into a fitness regime.

Just put your workout clothes on

This is, without a doubt, one of the hardest hurdles to overcome when you’re lacking all motivation. But believe us, you’ll feel more in the mood to exercise with the right clothes on. Simply putting a pair of leggings or shorts on can change your mental attitude completely.

Set yourself a workout schedule

Think about the day and week ahead of you and consider where you might feasibly be able to squeeze in a workout, even if it’s only 15 minutes. Once you’ve decided when they’ll be, pop them in your calendar. If they appear as appointments, you’re more likely to make time for them and less likely to make excuses.

Make a note of how you feel after working out

It’s well known that working out releases endorphins. Endorphins are opioid chemicals that your body produces to reduce stress and give you a sense of euphoria, making you feel great. If you start to write down how you feel after each workout, you’ll begin to notice how much better you feel and it’ll motivate you to stay consistent with your exercise.

Change up your exercises

If you find yourself getting bored halfway through your workouts, maybe you need to switch up your exercise and experiment with something new. Adding variety to your training can keep you motivated and excited. You can try a bike ride instead of a run, or some bodyweight training instead of HIIT workouts.

Download fitness apps

Fitness apps on your phone or tablet can offer extensive exercise libraries for you to go through, allowing you to build your own workout schedule. Some apps even allow you to track your food and calories, which can be fun to keep an eye on as you watch yourself burn away last night’s takeaway!

Get yourself a fitness watch

If you buy yourself fitness accessories, including fitness watches, you’ll be excited to use them in your workouts and you may feel guilty if you don’t use them! Most fitness watches track not just your workout, but also your heart rate, as well as accurately reporting how many calories you’re burning. Paired up with other fitness apps on your phone, you’ll find yourself making the most out of your workouts and you’ll be excited to track their outcomes and set goals to better your own results.

Surround yourself with motivation

If you surround yourself with people who share the same goals as you, you’ll be more likely to get moving to achieve them. Whether you’re able to do workouts with your friends via video call, or even just following personal trainers who share daily fitness tips on their social medias, build a community around you of like-minded people who want to get fit and you’ll soon find that motivation comes naturally.

Stop eating unhealthy foods

Not only are unhealthy foods bad for you, but they don’t provide your body with the energy it needs to keep going every day. This is why you always feel sluggish and lazy after a takeaway. This can suppress your motivation and make exercising seem even more unappealing, so cut out the unhealthy food and get your body ready to get moving.

Experts also warn that warming up and preparing for a workout is vital. You want to prevent injury which will set you back and stop you from continuing on with your fitness journey.

To find out more head over to BioFreeze for more advice.