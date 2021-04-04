THERE will be police patrols around Newport this evening to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city.
The focus for these patrols by Gwent Police’s Newport officers is on gatherings where vehicles are being driven in an anti-social manner, with the aim of preventing similar scenes to last Sunday’s gathering of around 100 people at Tesco Spytty’s car park.
The force put a warning out that people involved in these incidents could face fines or have their vehicle seized.
Anti-social behaviour can be reported to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.