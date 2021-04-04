A TEENAGER has been reported missing.
Jodie-Leigh Williams, 15, has been missing from Ammanford since the early hours of Saturday. April 3.
She has links to the Ammanford and Llanelli areas and is five foot five, with long black hair and of slim build.
MORE NEWS:
- Motorbike rider dies in road crash - police appeal for witnesses
- Dispersal order issued for Cardiff Bay following mass gatherings
- Police dog tracks down suspect following theft from animal charity shop
Jodie is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black leggings and a short black and white checked skirt.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts or has seen her, please contact 101.