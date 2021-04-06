A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS ABDI, 36, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and Jimmy Choo gift sets from Boots on Commercial Street and resisting a constable.

He was ordered to pay £206 in compensation.

JORDAN DAVIES, 26, of Griffiths Gardens, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he admitted harassment.

He must complete 29 days of an accredited programme and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

ANTHONY GRAHAM FOLEY, 31, of New Road, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating, drunk and disorderly behaviour, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Foley was ordered to pay £1,188 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge.

READ MORE:

JADE NOTTLEY, 23, of New Road, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £526 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE MILLER, 33, of Tees Close, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to three offences under the Malicious Communications Act.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GLANVILLE BEVAN, 68, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 99mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 between Junction 28 and Junction 30 westbound.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW WALKER, 30, of Central Street, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £429 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted the theft of a bank card and £110 cash.

STEPHEN GARETH DAVIES, 62, of Badminton Grove, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA MARIAN GARNHAM, 48, of Penybryn Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was ordered to pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ALENA DROSU, 24, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.