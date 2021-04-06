The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Hannah Davies, 28, a self employed support worker, who is originally from Newport but now lives in Cardiff.

When and why did you take up photography?

In 2012 I was 18 I moved to Australia to become an au pair. The woman I lived with was a well-respected photographer and I met photographers from all over the world. I watched from behind the scenes at how she created these images and was always in awe of how she captured such beautiful photographs. So I learnt from her and I began to learn how to capture my own images and take on my own style of photography.

Above the clouds at sunset. Watching the golden hour at Annapurna mountain range Nepal

Why do you love taking pictures?

For me it's not just about creating memories, I can look at a photo and there is always a story to be told. I love travelling and I'm very lucky to be able to capture every journey I've been on. I love the outdoors so much, and it's great to be able to just walk in your local area and find such beauty all around. Whether it's water droplets on leaves or catching the sun rays through the trees. I love trying new things and trying to be creative. For me taking a photo is a sense of achievement. I feel proud when I can look at something that I could hang on my walls. It's a form of art and there are no boundaries. Anyone can do it that's the beauty of it.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

There is no place like home. I have so much love for the South Wales valleys. We have amazing locations right on our doorstep. So many different places from lakes, rivers, streams to mountains to explore and capture It's amazing.

What equipment do you use?

Cannon iPhone and a good natural eye

Sunrise coming up between Mount Everest and lhotse, taken at Kala patthar Nepal

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

This was one of my biggest achievements to get to this location to be able to take this photo was a huge achievement in itself. My love and respect for the mountains led me here. It's something I will never forget. Being able to watch the sunrise and get a glimpse of Mount Everest is what it's all about. It was so peaceful to witness and I feel so grateful for that moment it's one I will never forget, and this photo allowed me to share my journey with my loved ones.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I love seeing all the different styles of photography. It's also a good way to get ideas on new locations. I saw some beautiful pictures of Highland cows and I didn't even know we had them in this area. Also everyone is very positive and friendly on the group and it's a great way of connecting with like minded people.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to be able to photograph Yellowstone National Park. I have never been but it looks so breathtaking it has so much to offer in terms or landscape. It's definitely on my list of places to travel to.

My dog Hendrix doing what he does best. Taken at Glencoe in Scotland

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it. Anyone is more than capable of learning photography. Don't ever let anyone knock you down, enjoy the moment and always be willing to improve. This is your journey and there is absolutely no right or wrong way of doing it.