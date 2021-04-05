PUBLIC Health Wales has reported eight new coronavirus related deaths - including five in Gwent.
According to the latest coronavirus statistics from Public Health Wales there are 189 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths.
As Public Health Wales did not update their statistics yesterday (Sunday, April 4) this update includes 48 hours of data, as opposed to the usual 24 hours of data.
Five of the newly reported coronavirus related deaths occurred in the Aneurin Bevan university health board (UHB), which covers Gwent.
There has also been one coronavirus death in Cardiff and Vale University UHB, one in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, and one in Powys teaching health board (THB).
Public Health Wales' death toll, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, is now at 5,519 which includes 11 residents outside Wales.
22 of the 189 newly reported cases have occured in the Gwent region.
Eight new cases have been reported in Caerphilly, five in Newport, five in Torfaen, two in Monmouthshire, and two in Blaenau Gwent.
The other newly reported cases, according to Public Health Wales, are as follows:
- Anglesey – Five
- Conwy – Three
- Denbighshire – Two
- Flintshire – Six
- Gwynedd – Eight
- Wrexham – Eight
- Cardiff – 47
- Vale of Glamorgan – Seven
- Bridgend – Two
- Merthyr Tydfil – Four
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 14
- Carmarthenshire – 10
- Ceredigion – One
- Pembrokeshire – Three
- Powys – Four
- Neath Port Talbot – 15
- Swansea – 22
- Unknown location – One
- Resident outside Wales – Five
