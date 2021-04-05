A WOMAN was told she could be going to jail for blackmailing a man.
Sharon Jones, 45, of Waunllwyn Crescent, Blackwood, was given the warning by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendant pleaded guilty to blackmail, the offence being committed in Caerphilly between December 14-16, 2020.
Recorder Greg Bull QC adjourned sentence to April 21 so that a report into Jones’ background could be prepared.
MORE NEWS
- Child abductor back in jail after threatening to ‘smash girl’s head’ in robbery
- Mother jailed for ‘shocking’ attack on fellow mum at primary school
- Husband drove at heavily pregnant wife before crashing in supermarket car park
He said to her: “All options will be open – including custody.”
The defendant was represented by Andrew Kendall and the prosecution by Steven Donoghue.
Jones was granted bail.
Comments are closed on this article.