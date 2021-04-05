PLANS have been put forward to remove a play area from a park in Cwmbran.
Torfaen council has received a proposal to take down the play equipment at the park between Henllys Way and Tegfan Court.
The proposal states that "a number of people have previously indicated that the play area is unsuitable for play equipment due to it being enclosed.
"There have also been reports of anti-social behaviour on the site.
"Removal of the play equipment is not expected to negatively impact the provision of suitable play opportunities in the area, as there are two better-equipped play areas in more suitable locations nearby."
The proposal will see the park restored to an open green space, which will be managed and maintained with access paths.
Residents have been asked to give their views on the removal of the play equipment.
The closing date for the consultation is Friday, April 30.
You can share your views at getinvolved.torfaen.gov.uk